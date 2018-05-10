Peterborough men jailed after unprovoked attack on man as he walked home in Hampton

Two Peterborough men who robbed a night worker in an unprovoked attack have been jailed.

James Kara-Hassan, 19, of Ashville Road, Hampton Hargate and Vincent Taaffe, 18, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough were found guilty of robbery following a four day trial last month.

Vincent Taaffe

Kara-Hassan had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and assaulting a constable.



A third man, Bob Loveridge, 19, of Salix Road, Hampton Hargate was found not guilty of robbery.

Today, Thursday May 10, at Peterborough Crown Court Kara-Hassan was jailed for 31 months and Taaffe for 30 months.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was on his way home from work at about 6.15am on 14 October when he was approached by the men as he walked towards Serpentine Green Shopping Centre from Hampton.

Kara-Hassan and Taaffe told the victim they wanted to use his phone but when he refused they demanded he hand over his rucksack which contained work gloves, baseball caps, a small amount of cash and some refreshments he’d recently purchased.

James Kara-Hassan

They went on to punch him several times in the head until he broke free and ran back towards his work to call police.

Officers located the men and while arresting Kara-Hassan he threw a drinks bottle at them and was found with a knife.

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “The victim had left work early because he was feeling unwell and was making his way home when he was approached by these men. He has been left feeling very shaken and intimidated by the incident.”