Peterborough men jailed after police seized drugs worth £114,000

Two men have been jailed after officers seized cannabis with a potential value of more than £114,000.

Egidijus Kulbindkas, 26, was driving while disqualified when he was pulled over in Lincolnshire on 18 May.

Officers noticed a strong smell and searched the vehicle, finding almost half a kilogram of herbal cannabis.

Documents in the car linked Kulbindkas to two properties in Peterborough, in Francis Gardens and Northfields Road.

Officers searched both addresses and found they had been used for the production of cannabis.

While searching Francis Gardens, officers saw Eduart Xhepa, 27, trying to flee by climbing through a window. After a short chase around the property he was arrested.

Xhepa, of no fixed abode, but from the Peterborough area, admitted charges of producing cannabis and was sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment on Friday (11 October).

At the same court Kulbindkas, of Percival Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, being concerned in the production of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and production of cannabis. He was jailed for 12 months.

DC Louis Scott said: “It is good to see such a large disruption to the criminal economy in Cambridgeshire.

“I would like to thank our colleagues in Lincolnshire for their swift actions, which played a big part in the success of this case. This was a complex investigation and sends a message to the criminal community that we have zero tolerance for these types of offences.”

