Two men found with tools by police have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.

Police were called yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) at 11.47pm to reports of two men acting suspiciously in Elmore Road, Netherton.

Police news

Officers attended and two men in their 20s from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.

They are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.