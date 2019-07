Two men were arrested at a building site in Newborough overnight.

Police were called at 2.13am this morning (Friday) with reports of a burglary in Thorney Road.

Two men have been arrested

Officers from the force’s dog unit were nearby with police Dog Holly. They were deployed to the area, along with response colleagues from D relief, who located two men aged 28 and 41, both from Peterborough.

They were arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.