Peterborough men arrested after reports car was driven wrong way on parkway sliproad

Two men were arrested this morning
Two men have been arrested after reports a car was driven the wrong way down a Peterborough parkway slip road.

Officers were called to the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning following reports of a ‘fail to stop’ collision.

A car was stopped on a slip road onto the Fletton Parkway later.

A 23-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

A 19-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of threatening with a bladed or sharply pointed object in a public place. They remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.