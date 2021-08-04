Peterborough mechanics banned from running companies after illegitimately securing £176,000

Court news

Adam Hughes (43) received a 13-year disqualification order in the High Court before Judge Barber on 20 July 2021. His business partner, Andrew Wood (49), had signed a 12-year disqualification undertaking a year earlier on September 2 last year.

The ban means the pair cannot, directly or indirectly, become involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

The court heard that Hughes and Wood were directors of Concorde Tyre & Exhaust Centres Ltd, with the company selling motor parts, and providing repair services.

Between 2011 and 2017, Concorde Tyre & Exhaust Centres expanded rapidly, operating 9 sites across Central and Eastern England, covering, Coventry, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Leicester, Peterborough, Wisbech, Cambridge and Norwich.

But this growth led to cash flow problems and Administrators were appointed to undertake a pre-packaged sale of the business.

Following their appointment, however, the Administrators discovered a third party had petitioned the court to wind-up Concorde Tyre & Exhaust Centres. The Administrators also had difficulties establishing who owned the company’s assets and who had secured loans against them.

The directors’ conduct was referred to the Insolvency Service where investigators uncovered that Adam Hughes and Andy Wood provided false documents, including invoices, emails and bank statements, to secure more than £176,000 from an asset finance company.

Further enquiries also established that on at least three separate occasions, Adam Hughes supplied false documents to secure finance against assets Concorde did not own.

Wood knew that Concorde Tyre & Exhaust Centres did not own the assets but allowed his business partner to secure finance under false pretences.

The court heard that Wood voluntary signed his 12-year disqualification a year earlier, while Hughes did not engage with the Insolvency Service and this was noted by Judge Barber, who described Hughes as having a ‘flippant attitude’ towards proceedings.

Wood’s ban was effective from 23 September 2020, while Hughes’ 13-year Disqualification Order is effective from 10 August 2021.

Mark Bruce, Chief Investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: “Directors securing funds against the assets their company legitimately owns is a perfectly acceptable practice. Both Adam Hughes and Andy Woods, however, failed to act honestly while securing more than £176,000 and thankfully their illicit activities were uncovered before they could secure any more funds.