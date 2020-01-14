Peterborough Maserati salesman who defrauded employer out of £60,000 jailed

A luxury car salesman who gave customers his own bank details rather than his company’s when he sold expensive vehicles has been jailed.

Jamie Dyos, (46), worked for Marshall Maserati in Tyrrell Park, Boogate, Peterborough, as a brand manager.

Over the course of a year from October 2017, Dyos gave his personal bank details to customers when they bought cars from him.

After noticing a gap in company accounts, Dyos tried to cover up his actions by repaying the money he had taken from two sales.

Despite repaying the money he continued to trick customers into paying for their new car using his bank details, paying a portion back to the company while keeping some for himself.

In total Dyos took £196,710.18 from his employer and paid back £133,923.92, pocketing almost £63,000.

He eventually admitted what he had done to his employer at the end of October 2018 and was immediately suspended.

Dyos, of Beccelm Drive, Crowland, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday where he was jailed for 14 months after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation.

DC Louis Scott, who investigated, said: “Dyos was put in a position of responsibility and repaid his employer by stealing more than £60,000.

“He took advantage of his employer’s trust in order to line his own pockets.”