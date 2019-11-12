Peterborough man with ‘mammoth stockpile of firearms’ jailed

A man stopped by police in Peterborough with guns and a knife in his car told officers they were just ornaments.

Clifford Mills (48) was driving his Jaguar XF when he was stopped by police in Paston Ridings on October 13, 2017.

Clifford Mills (left) and a gun found by police in a car he was driving

A search of his car revealed a stash of firearms which he was not licenced to own. These included a black handgun, a bag of around 20 unused shotgun shells, the barrel of a shotgun, gas cartridges and a throwing knife. These were all seized by police.

When officers searched Mills’ home in Langdyke, Parnwell, Peterborough, they seized numerous firearms including a Baikal shotgun. Inside a car on his driveway they found a case of bullets underneath a seat and a silencer in the passenger footwell.

In police interview Mills claimed the knife in his car was just for cleaning out the air vents. In response to why he was in possession of guns, he said he collected “weird and stupid things” and they were just ornaments.

On November 5 at Peterborough Crown Court he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Today (Tuesday) at the same court he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

DC Paul Twell said: “Mills was a hoarder who had an absolute mammoth stockpile of ammunition and firearms in his home. The Baikal shotgun and silencer found in his living room were extremely dangerous and unusual weapons - built to kill.

“There was no reasonable explanation for him to own them; thankfully, these weapons are no longer in his possession.”