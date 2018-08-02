Peterborough man who went on the run from police arrested and charged with child sex offences

A man from Peterborough who has been wanted by police for child sex offences for the last four months has been arrested and charged.

Shaun Fox, 36, who was wanted in connection with sexual offences, was arrested in Peterborough yesterday morning (Wednesday 1 August).

He has since been charged with causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register and four counts of breaching the requirements of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday August 2) and has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.

A woman in her 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 28 August.