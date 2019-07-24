Peterborough man who stole mountain bike ‘to buy food’ recalled to prison

Have your say

A man who stole a bicycle and a tent has been recalled to prison.

Daniel Butler (32) was arrested in Gresley Way, Westwood, Peterborough, at about 10.30pm on Sunday (July 21) after he was spotted on CCTV leaving Go Outdoors in Saville Road.

Court news

Butler had forced his way into the store, helping himself to a red tent worth £220.

Security officers called police who were deployed and located Butler on a bicycle, carrying the tent on his head, nearby.

He was also identified as having stolen a mountain bike worth £200 from a garden in Orton Goldhay on July 1. In interview he admitted the theft and having sold it for money to buy food.

Butler, of Benland, Bretton, pleaded guilty to theft, theft of a pedal cycle and criminal damage at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 23).

He was sentenced to seven days in prison for each offence, to run concurrently, but recalled until September 2019 for failing to comply with the requirements of a post-custodial sentence.

He has also been ordered to pay £200 compensation to the woman he stole the bike from.