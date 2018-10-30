Peterborough man who sold fake Nike, Armani and Christian Dior goods at car boot sale told to pay back £92,000

A Peterborough man who sold tens of thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit designer goods at a car boot sale will have nearly £100,000 worth of items confiscated from him following a Trading Standards investigation.

Mohammed Imran Malik of Star Road, Peterborough was discovered by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards officers selling a large quantity of counterfeit designer goods at the Bizzy Boot Sale, Peterborough.

Further items were also discovered at his home in Star Road.

Items included counterfeit Christian Dior perfumes, Nike trainers and clothing, Ralph Lauren, Armani, Hugo Boss and Stone Island clothing, Ray Ban sunglasses and Ugg boots.

Malik had previously pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court to seven offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994 regarding the sale and distribution of counterfeit clothing and perfumes.

He was sentenced to 100 hours community service and all clothing was passed to the Police National Aid Convoy who deliver emergency aid to disaster areas all over the world.

Due to the scale of Malik’s offending, the trading standards team also undertook a Proceeds Of Crime investigation against him to confiscate and recover his criminal assets.

At a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (26 October), the judge concluded that Malik had a criminal lifestyle and had benefited to the amount of £101,834. Evidence confirmed that Mr Malik had available assets of £92,566 and as a result the judge made a confiscation order for the sum of £92,566 which is to be paid within three months. A failure to pay will result in 15 months custody for Mr Malik with the amount still outstanding.

Peter Gell Head of Regulatory Services for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, said “This has been a long and detailed case but it demonstrates that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards is clearly determined to tackle those that choose to profit and make a living from crime.

“I hope that this case serves as a message to those involved that we will not stop our fight against these offenders and that it acts as a deterrent against those who undermine legitimate businesses and traders within our community.