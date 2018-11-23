Peterborough man who raped woman he met on Tinder jailed for just three years

A man who raped a woman he met using online dating app Tinder has been jailed for just three years.

Hayden Melton (23) was handed the sentence at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday, November 23) after he was found guilty of rape following a five day trial.

Hayden Melton

The court heard how Melton met the woman in her 20s last year and became close to her. The incident happened when he invited her over to his house in Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, in the early hours one morning.

Officers arrested him at his house later that day after the victim disclosed what happened to family and friends.

DC Jo Nicholson said: “This has had a lasting effect on the victim and I’d like to commend her bravery in coming forward.

“While the majority of people using online dating websites are doing so with honest intentions, our experiences show us that there are people on there who display sexual predatory behaviour.

“We would also ask that if anyone has concerns around the behaviour of someone on these sites that they report them to us. While we absolutely want to prevent people becoming victims we also want to target potential offenders.”