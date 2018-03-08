Peterborough man who made indecent images of children given community order

A Peterborough man who made indecent images of children has been handed a community order at court.

Anthony Beaton, 52, of Twyford Gardens, Peterborough was given the three year order at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (2 March) after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Police received intelligence that Beaton was uploading the images in August 2016. He was arrested and four laptops, three tablets, four memory sticks and a computer tower were seized.

Officers from the Paedophile Online Investigation Unit (POLIT) found 3,306 indecent images which were category C, B and A which is the most severe.

Beaton initially claimed he had received a file containing three or four images which he couldn’t delete but he had not viewed or downloaded the numbers identified on the devices.

Detective Constable Steve Martin said: “Children are victimised not only when they are abused and an image is first taken, they are victimised repeatedly every time that image is viewed.

“Tackling online viewing of child sexual abuse images is a priority for police across the country and there are consequences for those, like Beaton, who view such images.”

Beaton must also attend the Horizon Project for 60 days - a scheme which aims to rehabilitate offenders - and was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for eight years preventing him having any contact with children under the age of 18.

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101, Children’s Social Care or the NSPCC.

For information on spotting the signs of child abuse, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Child-protection/Child-abuse.