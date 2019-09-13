Peterborough man who knocked woman unconscious at Christmas party then tried to kick her jailed

Have your say

A man who launched a furious drink-fuelled attack on a woman at a Christmas party, knocking her unconscious, has been jailed.

Mark Deal (50) was holding a wine glass when he lunged at the victim at the party at The Court Pool and Snooker Club, in Mallard Road, Bretton, Peterborough, on December 16 last year.

The glass shattered and she fell backwards onto the floor and onlookers had to restrain Deal as he tried to kick his unconscious victim.

The attack had followed an earlier argument at about midnight, when the victim had thrown a glass of whiskey into Deal’s face.

Deal, of Watergall, Bretton, answered no comment in a police interview after his arrest but later pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was handed a six month prison sentence at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

PC Harry Howe, who investigated, said: “This was a senseless act of alcohol-fuelled violence and Deal is lucky the victim wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“I’m glad we’ve been able to get justice and I hope Deal will think twice before he reacts in this way again.”