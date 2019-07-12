Peterborough man who killed popular teenage rugby player who was close childhood friend in crash given suspended sentence

A man who killed a popular teenage rugby player when he lost control of a Land Rover crashing into a ditch has been given a suspended sentence.

Kieren Shepperson (21) of Old North Road, Stilton, was driving around a series of bends on the B660, Glatton Lane, on May 24, 2017, when he lost control and rolled his Land Rover Discovery into a ditch.

Peterborough Rugby Club player Kieran Carrington-Walker (19) of Bruces Close, Conington, was sitting in the front passenger seat when the crash happened - but he was thrown from the car and suffered fatal injuries.

Today (Friday) Shepperson appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was given a five month sentence, suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of causing death by careless driving at a trial last month.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, was disqualified from driving for two years, and ordered to carry out an extended retest before he can get behind the wheel again.

He was also ordered to pay £1,500.

Following the verdict, PC Simon Burgin, who investigated, said: “It’s so sad when we have to attend incidents where young and inexperienced drivers have made a mistake, resulting in tragedy.

“This is such a waste of a young life. I would urge all drivers, particularly new drivers, to always drive according to the rules and conditions of the road and be vigilant.

“We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and, as in this case, many are completely avoidable.”

Following the tragedy a memorial match was played by Peterborough Rugby Club in his memory.

At the time of the match club chairman Dick Clark said he would be missed by players and staff. He said: “Kieran was a much liked and respected member of our rugby family. Joining us as a junior player he represented the club at every junior age group up to and including colts.

“He was both passionate and enthusiastic and picked up several awards during his playing career. He also assisted with junior training in later years where his input was valued a great deal.”

Other friends described Kieran as a “true gentleman”.

