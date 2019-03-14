Peterborough man who kicked doctor and police officer after damaging ex-partner’s house given suspended sentence

A man breached his restraining order before assaulting two police officers and a doctor, a court heard.

Neil Smith, of Redmile Walk in Welland, Peterborough, turned up at his ex-partner’s address on June 17 last year despite a restraining order prohibiting him from doing so.

Crown court news

The 41-year-old began shouting abuse outside the house and throwing items at the property, causing glass to a door and window to break.

Police were called and Smith was tasered before being arrested.

Smith was taken to hospital where he kicked his doctor, spat at one police officer and kicked another officer.

He pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order, damaging property, two charges of assaulting a constable and assault by beating and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (March 8) where he was handed a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a new restraining order, to run indefinitely, preventing him from contacting his ex-partner or going to her address.

Sergeant Hayley Carter, who investigated, said: “This was a nasty incident and Smith’s ex-partner was left understandably very frightened by his actions.

“Assaults on doctors, or our officers who are simply doing their job, are completely unacceptable.

“The suspended sentence handed down by the judge means that if Smith chooses to reoffend he is likely to go straight to prison for his crimes, as well as serving any additional sentence for new offences.

“The length of the restraining order shows how seriously the courts take offences such as these and I hope Smith’s ex-partner is now able to move on from this traumatic incident.”