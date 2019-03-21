Peterborough man who crashed £32k Audi into bollard pretended it was stolen for insurance payout

A man who crashed his £32,000 car into a bollard in the early hours of the morning tried to fool police by reporting it as stolen.

James Burnett (32) of Hercules Way, Cardea, Peterborough, reported his Audi S3 as missing to police at 1pm on April 8 last year. He claimed it must have been taken from his home overnight as the keys had been in the vehicle.

The damaged Audi

The damaged car was found by officers on the A605 near Oundle, however, investigations revealed the mobile phone Burnett had used to call police had been near to where the car was discovered in the early hours of April 8.

Burnett originally claimed he was at home at this time but later admitted he had lost control of the Audi and crashed it into a bollard after trying to retrieve a parcel that had fallen off a seat.

He said was worried the insurance company would not pay out after the crash so walked home and reported the theft instead.

Burnett pleaded guilty to making a false allegation of theft and was given a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 20).

PC Martin George, investigating, said: “Burnett thought he could pull the wool over our eyes and his insurer’s, but thankfully he did not succeed. His account of the events that night was utterly ridiculous and his lies soon unravelled.

“I’m glad his deception was uncovered and hope this serves as a lesson to anyone who thinks they can cheat the system for their own financial gain. Honesty is the best policy.”