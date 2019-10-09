Peterborough man who called 999 and burped down the line appears in court

A man who dialled 999 and burped down the phone to a call handler on “numerous occasions” has appeared in court.

Rhys Pilott, (28), of Crown Street, Peterborough, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court by videolink from HMP Peterborough

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

The court was told on Wednesday that he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing a public nuisance by calling the emergency services and burping down the phone on September 24 this year.

He also admitted at an earlier hearing to persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety on September 27.

The defendant has not entered a plea to a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on September 10.

He has also not entered a plea to a charge of outraging public decency on September 10.

It is alleged that Pilott behaved indecently by “removing all of his clothing until he was naked” while in public in Peterborough.

Pilott, who wore a grey sweatshirt for the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in the hearing, and to confirm when he would next appear in court.

The case was adjourned by chair magistrate Blyth Morris until October 30.