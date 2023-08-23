A man who threatened staff at a bar with a brick and then assaulted a police officer has been jailed.

Police were called out to Genevas Bar in Peterborough city centre at about 7:30pm on Christmas Eve last year after CCTV operators spotted Naweed Khaliq being detained by door staff.

Khaliq, 43, had been asked to leave the bar due to him being too intoxicated but he returned with a traffic cone which he threw at the wall before making off.

Naweed Khaliq.

He returned once again, this time with a large brick but was stopped from entering by the bar’s owner.

Khaliq, of Towler Street, in the city centre, was being arrested when he spat in an officer’s face and kicked her.

When being searched in custody, a small bag of cannabis was found concealed down his trousers.

Khaliq appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (August 23) where he was sentenced to 13 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to affray, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a brick, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Detective Constable Nik Loizou, who investigated, said: “I hope this sentence serves as a warning that violence of any kind will not be tolerated.