Peterborough man who assaulted three women in drunken rage given suspended sentence

A man who assaulted three women in a drunken rage has been sentenced.

Ryan Lee (19) had been drinking alcohol with three of his friends at his home in Dunstan Court, Eastfield, Peterborough, on April 11 last year.

As the day went on Lee became argumentative with one of the women who tried to stop him from drinking any more.

He ignored the advice and continued before asking one of the women to get him some bread from the freezer. When she pointed out that there was already bread out, he again became upset.

Clutching a mug of alcohol, he sat on the floor in the hallway and began to cry.

When one of the women went to calm him down, he hit her in the face causing a cut to her lip.

He then threw the mug which hit two of the women, before pushing the first woman to the floor.

The two women went to leave the house, but the third woman said she would stay. However, he proceeded to punch her in the face and swear at her, ordering her to leave.

Police attended the property and Lee was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 21 months, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday). Lee was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

DC Robert Giffen, who investigated, said: “Lee’s raging behaviour was completely unacceptable and must have been terrifying for the three women who were supposed to be his friends.

“No amount of alcohol can justify such violence and I hope he will consider his actions in the future.”