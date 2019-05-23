Peterborough man who assaulted partner sobbed as he confessed to police

A Peterborough man who assaulted his partner called police in tears to confess.

Perry Coomber, 27, attacked the victim at their property in Acer Road, on 2 April.

He hit the woman, grabbed her by the hair and punched holes in a door at the home. Coomber called police telling them what he had done and was arrested.

Coomber admitted assault by beating, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Today (23 May) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 50 hours of unpaid work.

PC Chris Tyler said: “Although Coomber admitted these offences and was clearly remorseful, his actions were totally unacceptable.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our priorities and our officers work tirelessly every day to bring perpetrators to justice.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.