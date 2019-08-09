Peterborough man wanted over assault

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man from Peterborough who is wanted in connection with several offences.

Sean Hood, 31, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with violent offences including causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and criminal damage.

Anyone who believes they have seen Hood or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 ore report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.