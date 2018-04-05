Peterborough man told police he thought an indecent video of a child was 'funny'

A man who told police he thought an indecent video of a child was 'funny' has been given a community order.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how in the early hours of 30 December last year, Asif Husnain, (22), sent an indecent video of a child to another person via WhatsApp.

This was reported to police and following his arrest and examination of his mobile phone, officers discovered another video showing extreme pornography involving an animal and seven indecent images of a child.

In interview, when asked why he had sent the video he claimed he sent it to cheer his friend up and that he thought it was funny.

In his second interview Husnain, of Gilpin Street in Peterborough, said he’d had time to think about it and realised how serious it is to have possession of images showing children being abused.

On 16 February at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images of a child, possessing extreme pornographic images portraying an act of intercourse with an animal and possessing indecent images of a child.

Today (Thursday, 5 April) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years.

Detective Constable Hayley Carter, who investigated the case, said: “It was shocking to see Husnain’s initial response to the allegations and for him to not realise the seriousness of the crimes.

“There is always a victim in these types of crime and every time an image or a video is viewed, downloaded or shared, it creates demand and fuels the industry.

“I hope this case sends a message out to people that it is not acceptable to view and share images of such a horrific nature.”