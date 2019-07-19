Peterborough man to stand trial over axe attack allegation

A man charged with carrying out an axe attack in Peterborough will stand trial later this year.

Umran Araf (36) of Dunsberry Avenue, Bretton, is alleged to have assaulted a man in West Lake Avenue, Hampton, using the weapon on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 18. Two dogs are also alleged to have been involved in the incident.

Police at the scene in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale. Photo: Terry Harris

Today (Friday) Araf appeared at Peterborough Crown Court.

He appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough, and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and British nationality.

He then entered not guilty pleas to one count of wounding with intent, one count of having an article with a blade or point in a public place, and two counts of being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously under control.

The trial is scheduled to take place at some point in the two weeks starting on September 23.

Araf was granted bail until the next hearing.