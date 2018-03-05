Peterborough man to stand trial over alleged assault on city footballer

Have your say

A Peterborough man will stand trial charged with assaulting a local footballer outside a city pub.

Julian Spalding (45) of Hedgelands, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to assaulting Gregory Stanley.

The attack is said to have happened outside the Brewery Tap pub in the city centre on January 28 this year.

Spalding entered not guilty pleas to one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, and one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The case was adjourned by Judge Gareth Hawksworth for the trial, which is listed to start on August 20. The court was told it is scheduled to last for four days.

Spalding was granted bail by the judge until the trial starts.

Mr Stanley suffered serious injuries in an incident outside the pub, and was placed in a medically induced coma.

The footballer, who plays for Parkway FC in Peterborough and Oundle Town Football club, is now recovering from his injuries.