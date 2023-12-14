Peterborough man to have alcohol licence reviewed after drink driving conviction
A Peterborough man is set to have his personal alcohol licence reviewed after being convicted of drink driving.
Cambridgeshire Police requested the review after Mr Bhakta Bahadur Bishwokarma applied to be the Designated Premises Supervisor of the recently opened Marigold Tavern.
Following this, the police conducted due diligence and found a conviction that had not been disclosed to the council.
On March 25 2022, Mr Bishwokarma was convicted of driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol on February 21.
He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £597, along with costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £60.
The letter from Licencing Officer PC Paul Hawkins stated: “Section 138 of the Policing and Crime Act 2017 amended the Licensing Act 2003 and gave licensing authorities the power to revoke or suspend personal licenses.
"Cambridgeshire Constabulary respectfully requests that the licensing authorities consider the use of this power, and the process to retrospectively suspend the personal licence.
“Whilst the future of Mr Bishwokarma Personal Licence is being debated, Cambridgeshire Constabulary formally objects to Mr Bishwokarma being the DPS (Designated Premises Supervisor) of the Marigold Tavern.
The matter will be decided by the city’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee on Friday (December 15) at 1:30pm.