Peterborough man threatened store staff with knife after being caught stealing

A man caught stealing goods from a shop threatened staff with a knife after being challenged.

A man was seen to enter the One Stop shop in St Paul’s Road at 6.23pm last night and steal goods.

Police news

When challenged he threatened staff with a knife before running off.

A member of the public followed the man for quite some distance and two officers who were on patrol nearby then arrested him.

The man (33) from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of theft and possessing a knife in public. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.