Armed police arrested a man after reports of a person carrying a gun.

Officers were called to Hallfields Lane in Gunthorpe at 11.20pm last night.

Armed police were called to the incident

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Armed officers attended and a 26-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm. He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he remains in custody.”