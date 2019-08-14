Peterborough man stabbed house mate after noise complaint

A man stabbed his house mate multiple times after he was told to ‘keep the noise down.’

Samiullah Abdulkhel, 20, returned to his home in Padholme Road, Peterborough, with four teenage girls at about 3am on Saturday, 24 November.

The group began talking and laughing, which woke up Abdulkhel’s 20-year-old housemate.

He confronted Abdulkhel, who punched him in the face and a fight to broke out.

The altercation was broken up by a third housemate and both returned to their own bedrooms.

However, the noise continued and the victim again asked Abdulkhel to be quiet. This time Abdulkhel opened his bedroom door and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim managed to walk across the street to seek assistance from a neighbour who called an ambulance. He had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital for four stab wounds.

Abdulkhel fled immediately after the attack but handed himself in to police on 23 January. He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on 22 July and was today (14 August) sentenced to five years in a young offenders institute at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC George Coxon, who led the investigation, said: “Abdulkhel was simply told to keep the noise down in the middle of the night so the victim could get back to sleep, ready for work in the morning.

“However, he responded with violence and stabbed his housemate, who he had known for a year.

“Using a knife can have fatal consequences. Fortunately, in this case the victim survived despite Abdulkhel’s exceptionally dangerous actions.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives the victim some measure of comfort and closure.”