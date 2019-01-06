Peterborough man spat at and racially abused police officers

A man who racially abused one police officer and spat at another has been ordered to carry out community service.

David Keltie (27), of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was found in Westfield Road, Peterborough at about 8pm on New Year’s Eve by officers.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard how officers attending described him as ‘the angriest person they had ever seen.’

When he was arrested police said he was displaying ‘unpredictable’ behaviour - and as he was detained on the floor, he threatened to stab himself in the neck with a dropped pen.

He then spat on a police officer’s hand, before using a racial insult at another officer.

The court heard he continued to spit, even when a spit hood was placed on his head.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, and assault of an emergency worker.

He also admitted failing to comply with a community order he received last year for an offence of criminal damage.

Claire Thornley, defending, said Keltie was remorseful, and had been struggling to cope after a family member was taken ill.

Magistrate Alison Marsh, sentencing, ordered Keltie to carry out five rehabilitation activity days to get more support from the probation service. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay each of the two officers £50 in compensation.