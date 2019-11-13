Peterborough man smashed vase over girlfriend’s head after social media row

A man smashed a vase on his girlfriend’s head following a row over a social media comment.

Robbie Grant, (21), flew into a fit of rage after another man made a comment on Facebook referencing the victim on September 5.

Robbie Grant

Grant, who was visiting the victim at her mother’s house in Thorney, demanded she accompany him to fight the man and when she refused, he turned his anger towards her.

He grabbed her by the arm and tried to drag her across the house, but she broke free and begged him not to hit her. He ignored her, grabbed a glass vase and smashed it on her head.

The impact left her bleeding from several cuts on her head and arms as Grant turned and ran out of the house, giving her a chance to call police.

Whilst outside, Grant continued his tirade of aggression as he broke the door from the gas metre and used it to smash the front window of the house.

The victim saw Grant try to re-enter the property through the back door and attempted to stop him, but was once again attacked, this time with punches.

Grant pinned the victim down on a bed and punched her several times in the head before officers arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Grant, of Lime Tree Close, Yaxley, Peterborough, admitted charges of criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On Friday (8 November) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 15 months.

DC Robin Gray said: “Grant subjected his partner to a prolonged ordeal that no-one should have to endure and I would like to applaud her bravery in coming forward to police.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to support victims and bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is strongly urged to contact police on 101 or call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse