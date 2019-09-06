Peterborough man set fire to step-daughter's car 'to teach her a lesson'

A man set fire to his step-daughter’s car in a busy residential street to “teach her a lesson” following an argument.

Michal Gregor (28) was captured on CCTV lighting a small fire near the victim’s Mini Cooper in Russell Street, Millfield, at about 10.30pm on June 4 before pouring petrol on the flames and running away.

Michal Gregor setting fire to the car. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A witness called police and Gregor was caught nearby with his clothes smelling strongly of petrol.

In interview Gregor, of Burghley Road, Peterborough, admitted setting fire to the victim’s car and said it was to “teach her a lesson” following a family argument.

Today (Friday) at Peterborough Crown Court he pleaded guilty to arson. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

DC Jon Edwards said: “Gregor set fire to the victim’s car in a busy residential street and ran away with no control over the blaze. Fortunately, it did not spread and nobody was hurt but the results of this reckless act could have been much worse.”