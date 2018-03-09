Peterborough man sentenced for harassing ex-partner

A man ignored a restraining order and climbed into his ex-partner’s home through a window in a bid to make her drop an allegation against him.

In January last year (2017), Brendan Gourlay, 30, of Montagu Road in Peterborough, was made subject of a restraining order with conditions not to contact the victim directly or indirectly.

However, on July 30 he went to the victim’s house and entered through an open window. She ran upstairs and activated her police alarm, which had been installed following the issue of the restraining order, but Gourlay followed her and asked her to drop the previous police report.

On officers’ arrival Gourlay fled through the back door and escaped. Nine days later Gourlay again turned up at the victim’s house saying he was sorry and ‘just wanted to talk’. Officers were called out and arrested him nearby.

He was charged with false imprisonment, harassment without violence and breach of a restraining order.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order however he denied any form of harassment and false imprisonment.

Following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court Gourlay was found guilty of harassment without violence but cleared of false imprisonment.

Yesterday (Thursday, March 8) he was sentenced to a total of 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. He received eight months for breaching the restraining order and two months for harassment without violence, both to run consecutively.

Detective Sergeant Mike Paget, from the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU), said: “Gourlay showed no regard for the restraining order which was put in place as a measure to safeguard the victim against any further harassment from him.

“I hope that this process shows just how seriously matters of breaches are taken – should Gourlay commit any further breaches or commit a crime during the next two years, he will serve his sentence in prison.”

For information and advice about domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.