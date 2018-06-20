Peterborough man sentence for organised theft of Mercedes across three counties

Two men have been handed suspended sentences after admitting their roles in the organised theft of Mercedes Sprinter vans.

Lukasz Gornik, 36, of Heron Park, Peterborough, and Pawel Norbert Mroz, 24, of Clinton Street, Worksop, both pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, June 18, to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Vans were stolen from addresses in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire.

Mroz and Gornik used cloned Mercedes keys to gain access to the vehicles, before tracking devices were removed.

In the majority of cases, the vehicles were never recovered.

Mroz was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months, relating to the theft of four vans between May and October 2017.

Gornik received a 12-month sentence suspended for 24 months, relating to the theft of three vans between September and October 2017.

DC Karen Delderfield said: “The crimes committed by Mroz and Gornik were pre-planned and well-organised.

“I am pleased that they were convicted and I hope that it will serve as a deterrent for committing crimes of this nature.”