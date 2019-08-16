Peterborough man ‘lost it’ and stabbed uncle with bread knife

A man who stabbed his uncle with a bread knife in Peterborough has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Isaiah Daley, 33, was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court today (16 August) after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Daley, of no fixed address, launched the unprovoked attack while sat with his uncle, who is in his 50s, and one of his friends.

The group were sitting in the victims living room, at a property in Westwood, Peterborough, when he “lost it” and grabbed the knife, which was on the sofa, and plunged it into his uncle’s chest.

The handle of the blade snapped off, leaving it lodged in the victim’s chest. Daley began punching him to the head before the victim pushed him off and told him to leave.

While the friend phoned for an ambulance Daley phoned police, telling operators he had “lost it and stabbed somebody”.

He remained on the phone to the operator while officers were dispatched and handed himself in when they arrived.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and has since made a full recovery.

DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a member of his own family.

“Luckily, the knife blade broke off after the first stab, stopping him from inflicting more serious injuries.”