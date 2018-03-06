Peterborough man left with life-threatening injuries after being attacked in his own home

A Peterborough man was left with potentially life threatening injuries after a burglar forced his way into his home and attacked him.

Police were called at 2.20am on Friday morning (March 2) by the ambulance service with reports of an aggravated burglary in Welbourne, Werrington, Peterborough.

It was reported that a man forced his way into the house and attacked the victim, who is a man in his 30s, leaving him with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101.