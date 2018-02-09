Peterborough man jailed for repeatedly breaching sexual harm prevention order after 'paedophile hunter' posed as 13-year-old girl

A Peterborough man who has repeatedly breached a sexual harm prevention order has been jailed for six months.

Alan Stokes, 36, from Peterborough, was issued the indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Peterborough Crown Court in March 2015.

Yesterday (Thursday February 8) at Lincoln Crown Court, Stokes was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard how police were contacted by a member of the public who had been posing as 13-year-old girl, Jess, on a social network called Nearby and WhatsApp.

Stokes’, despite believing Jess was just 13, continued to communicate with her and the nature of the conversation was sexual throughout.

Police seized Stokes’ phone and the messages were found.

Detective Constable Neal Holdsworth said: “Stokes has been monitored by our Public Protection Unit for many years, repeatedly breaching conditions of his SHPO and being subject to charge. We will work with the probation service when he is released in order to prevent further offending.”

Stokes was jailed for six months for each count to be served concurrently. He was also jailed for 27 months for conspiracy to falsely imprison as part of an investigation conducted by Lincolnshire Police. The sentences will run consecutively.