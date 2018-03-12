Peterborough man jailed for jewellery and Gucci watch theft in Werrington

A burglar who broke into a Peterborough home before making off with jewellery and a Gucci wristwatch has been jailed for four years.

Jeremy Steel, 46, broke in through a window of the property in Ainsdale Drive, Werrington, on 9 November last year before stealing the items from a bedroom.

However, Steel had injured himself while getting in and forensic work placed him at the scene.

And when he was seen by police officers a few days later with a head injury he was arrested.

When the victim arrived home she could hear her alarm going off, her bedroom curtains had been drawn shut and the light switched on.

Steel, of Orchard Street, Peterborough, admitted that he was at the scene of the burglary but denied entering and claimed he was taken there under duress.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (9 March).

He received three years for burglary and a year for breaching a suspended sentence, to run consecutively.

Detective Inspector Dave Taylor said: “Steel is a prolific burglar and homes in Peterborough will be safer with him behind bars. This was a traumatic experience for the victim, who came home to find smashed glass and her valuables stolen.

“Today, as we launch our burglary campaign Operation Aware, this is a great example of what will happen to those who violate other people’s property for their own personal gain.”

Operation Aware began today with a day of action involving extra activities across the county on top of normal policing. It is the second of an ongoing series of days of action being run by the force.