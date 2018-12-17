Peterborough man jailed for his role in £50,000 tax fraud

A Peterborough man has been jailed for two years for his role in a £50,000 tax fraud.

Brothers Christopher Jones, (32), of Freesia Way, Yaxley, and Carl Jones, (31), of High Barns, Ely, were caught making a number of changes to their Self Assessment tax returns in order to steal £49,375.

Court news

HMRC investigators found that both men had submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments they were not entitled to. On one occasion, eight different amendments to the same return were made, with each one used to maximise repayments.

Christopher Jones stole £38,285, while Carl Jones stole £11,089.

Both men pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. Christopher Jones was jailed for two years while his brother was given an eight month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work

Nick Stone, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The brothers thought they could line their own pockets with money needed to fund our vital public services. They did not stop to think about the impact their actions would have on the honest majority.

“Tax fraud is not a victimless crime. We would urge anyone with information about those involved to report it to HMRC online, or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”