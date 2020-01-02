Peterborough man jailed for calling 999 and burping at police call handlers commits same offence again

A man from Peterborough who was jailed for burping at police call handlers has admitted committing the same offence again shortly after being released from prison.

Rhys Pilott (28) of Crown Mews, New England, was arrested on December 30 and pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on January 22 having only been jailed in November for 24 weeks for the same offence.

Before being jailed last year magistrates heard that Pilott used public phone boxes in Peterborough city centre and repeatedly burped before hanging up minutes later. The calls became so frequent they began to block the emergency lines and prevent other calls from being answered.

The phone box was located at Peterborough Station and officers were deployed. They found Pilott and gave him a chance to stop and go home. However, just five minutes later he called the demand hub a further six times and belched at the operators.

In police interview Pilott claimed he had not meant to disrupt emergency telephone services, but was “looking for attention” and was “very bored.”

But just three days later (September 27), he was re-arrested at Peterborough Station for committing the same offence after the force received a further 22 hoax calls, all of which contained Pilott belching down the phone.

Superintendent James Sutherland said: “Hoax calls exhaust our resources, cost the public money and, more worryingly, put lives at risk.

“Individuals who feel the need to abuse the 999 service in this way should consider how they would feel if a loved one needed emergency help but couldn’t get through due to hoax callers.

“Hoax callers could face prosecution and a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a £5000 fine.

“There are some fantastic charities out there who help people who are feeling isolated and require emotional support. We’d encourage people to make use of those services rather than dialling 999 and potentially causing a delay for people who urgently need our help.”

