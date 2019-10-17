Peterborough man jailed for assaulting paramedic

A Peterborough man has been jailed for five months after assaulting a paramedic.

Quentin Hyland (37) of Reepham, Peterborough, admitted assaulting ambulance worker Simon Bryan in Peterborough on June 4 this year.

Hyland appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this week, where he admitted the charge.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence, and was found guilty of attempting to interfere with a motor vehicle - a black Saab - on June 12, and interfering with another car, a Range Rover, on June 19.

His suspended sentence was given to him in November last year for interfering with a Kia Sportage in Peterborough. He had been given a 21 day sentence, suspended for 12 months following the offence.

He was jailed for 18 weeks for the assault, and the full 21 days for the breach of the suspended sentence, to be served consecutively, making a total of 21 weeks. He was given a four week sentence for each of the other offences, to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay Mr Bryan £100 compensation.