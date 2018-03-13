Peterborough man jailed for abusing young boy over five-year period

A Peterborough man who sexually abused a boy more than 25 years ago has been jailed for 11 years.

Ian Johnson, of Eastgate, Peterborough, was convicted of four offences following a five day trial at Huntingdon Crown Court in December last year.

The 59-year-old was arrested in 2016 after a man disclosed historical abuse by Johnson over a five year period from 1992 when he was just seven-years-old.

Today, Tuesday March 13, Johnson was jailed for 11 years at Peterborough Crown Court for gross indecency, two counts of indecent assault and buggery.

The court heard how Johnson bought the victim sweets to win his trust before abusing him up to a couple of times a week.

The boy was convinced by Johnson that the abuse was normal at the time and only realised it was wrong when he went to secondary school.

Detective Constable Faye Patterson said: “The victim in this case was extremely brave for coming forward after suffering such horrific abuse. Johnson convinced his victim it was normal behaviour to ensure the abuse continued for as long as possible.

“I hope today’s sentence gives the victim some closure knowing Johnson is now behind bars.”

Johnson was sentenced to five years and eight years for indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, 18 months for gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14 and 11 years for buggery with a boy under the age of 16, to be served concurrently.

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

If you are concerned about a child who may be being abused or for further information on spotting the signs of child abuse, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Child-protection/Child-abuse.

