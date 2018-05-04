Peterborough man jailed for 22 years for series of 'horrific' child rapes

A man from Peterborough has been jailed for more than two decades after being found guilty of nine counts of rape against a young girl.

Razzaq Latif, 32, of Welland Road in Peterborough, was arrested in February last year (2017) after the allegations were made while officers were investigating a separate matter.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Latif raped the girl over five years, starting when she was just six years old.

He denied nine charged of rape of a child under 13, but was found guilty of all counts following an eight-day trial in March.

Yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 3) he was sentenced to 22 years for each of the nine charges, all to run concurrently. He was also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), a restraining order against his victim indefinitely, and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Kerry Ward said: “Child protection is a priority for the force, including child sexual abuse which involves forcing or encouraging a child to take part in sexual activities, it may not always involve a high level of violence or the child being aware of what is happening.

“The victim in this case was extremely brave in telling us what had been happening to her, there is no doubt that what she has gone through is horrific and nothing will be able to change what has happened to her at such a young age, but I hope she can learn to grow up and move on with her life.”

For information and advice around child protection, please visit the force website www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection. If you are worried about a child, you should call us on 101, or if you think a child is at immediate risk of abuse please call us on 999.