Peterborough man jailed after stealing 175 litres of diesel

A man has been jailed after admitting a series of offences.

Harry Smith, 27, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to theft of diesel, failing to surrender, criminal damage, taking a moped without consent, driving without a licence and without insurance.

The criminal damage saw him damage a barbed wire fence, causing diesel to spill from a vehicle - which in turn required drains belonging to Aggregate Industries to be cleared, costing £2,000. He also stole 175 litres of diesel

He also admitted dishonestly undertaking or assisting in retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a BarclayCard and criminal damage of a wooden fence.

He was jailed for a total of 28 weeks at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

Police had launched an appeal to trace Smith, but he was arrested on June 15.

Along with the jail term, he was banned from driving for a year, and ordered to pay a total of £2,251 to Aggregate Industries and £100 for the Barclaycard offence, and a £115 victim surcharge.