Peterborough man jailed after sending sexually explicit video to '12-year-old girl'
A Peterborough man has been jailed for sending a sexually explicit video of himself to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.
Trevor Woodcock, 37, began communicating with the “girl”, who was in fact an adult, on Snapchat in June last year.
He quickly turned the conversation sexual, sent an explicit image of himself and a video of him committing a sex act. He also encouraged the “girl” to take part in sexual activity.
Woodcock was arrested at his place of work in Peterborough and the contents of his mobile phone examined.
He admitted attempting to cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child under 13 to look at an image of sexual activity.
Yesterday (29 July) at Peterborough Crown Court Woodcock, of Brickton Road, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, was jailed for 27 months. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.
DC Lisa Marston, who investigated, said: “Woodcock completely believed he was speaking to a 12-year-old girl, yet he still bombarded her with sexualised messages and explicit content.
“I’m pleased he has been apprehended and no children were impacted by his disgraceful behaviour.”
Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.