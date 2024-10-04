Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough man jailed after raping woman in city centre

A man has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of raping a woman near a Peterborough city centre car park.

Police officers caught Matthew Fox, 33, climbing off the unconscious victim as she laid on the ground.

CCTV operators had been monitoring the pair as they left a nearby bar and alerted police after becoming concerned for the woman’s welfare.

Matthew Fox

Traffic officers found the pair at the top of a ramp to a car park in Cattle Market Road, with Fox climbing off the woman who was laid unresponsive on the ground.

An ambulance was called who took the woman to hospital where she regained consciousness several hours later, and Fox was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He denied a charge of rape but a jury unanimously found him guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this year.

The court heard how the pair were not known to each other but had met whilst drinking in a bar and leaving together.

Fox, of Stumpacre, Bretton, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday) where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

He was also sentenced for perverting the course of justice, after admitting the offence alongside his cousin, Alfie Smith, 27, sister, Jamie-Lee Fox, 37 and mum, Alison Quinn-Gajdur, 58.

Smith, of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping, Peterborough, Jamie-Lee Fox, of Cleve Place, Eye, Peterborough, and Quinn-Gajdur, of Stumpacre, Bretton, Peterborough, are all due to be sentenced on Wednesday (9 October).

Detective Constable Abbie McQuaid, who investigated, said: “Fox took advantage of the woman being intoxicated. She was in no position to consent to sexual activity and required medical assistance.

“We have been working closely with businesses and partner agencies across the county to identify predatory behaviour and safeguard women and girls.

“Thanks to CCTV operators who were concerned about what they saw, our officers were alerted and were able to intervene.

“Anyone found to be interfering with an investigation and trying to pervert the course of justice will be dealt with robustly.”