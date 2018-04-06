Peterborough man jailed after pulling a knife on police and punching officer several times in the face

A man has been jailed for threatening two police officers with a knife as they attempted to arrest him.

Adrian Excell, 50, of Swan Gardens, Peterborough, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment yesterday (Thursday April 5) at Cambridge Crown Court.

The court heard on January 16, Excell had made numerous threats to end his own life to his daughter, who immediately contacted police.

Two officers, PCs Nat Hines and Jess Farchica, were sent to check on Excell’s welfare and en-route were told he was wanted for a previous alleged offence.

On arrival, they were let in but as they explained the purpose of their visit, Excell became irate and punched PC Hines several times in the face.

Excell left the room and returned with an eight-inch knife from the kitchen. PC Farchica attempted to restrain him but Excell pinned her against a door and held the knife to her throat.

He then ran at PC Hines, who had put out an emergency message on her radio, but before he reached her PC Farchica deployed her Taser and he fell to the floor.

He was arrested at the scene and later pleaded guilty to attempted escape from lawful custody and two counts of assault with intent to resist apprehension.

Detective Constable Zoe Slater said: “These two officers showed outstanding courage while dealing professionally with a hostile man.

“Their actions ensured that no harm came to Excell or any other members of the public.”