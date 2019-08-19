Peterborough man jailed after police found drugs worth £100,000 in his home

A man has been jailed after police discovered cannabis plants and seedlings in his home with an estimated street value of up to £100,000.

Ilirjan Ulaj, 28, was found at a house in Portchester Close, Peterborough, when the force’s North Community Action Team carried out a drugs warrant in June this year.

The kitchen was the only room in the house that didn’t contain cannabis plants and growing equipment.

Officers found various plants at different growth stages, including 30 mature plants, 86 seedlings and some bulbs in a rubber glove.

Ulaj, of Porchester Close, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis and was sentenced to seven months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (15 August).

DC Robin Gray, who investigated, said: “This warrant disrupted a significant operation and we have taken thousands of pounds worth of cannabis off the streets.

“I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts.”