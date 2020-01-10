Peterborough man jailed after leaving woman bruised and bloodied in hotel attack

A Peterborough man who assaulted a woman in a hotel leaving her with substantial facial injuries has been jailed.

Adrian Excell, (51), left the woman bruised and bloodied in the assault - before ramming a van as he escaped.

Now he has been jailed for 47 weeks after appearing at Leicester Crown Court,

The court heard that in the early hours of Sunday October 13 police were called by a security guard reporting that a woman had been badly assaulted at a hotel in Ashby Road.

Excell, of Shortfen, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, had driven to Leicester the day before to meet up with the victim.

He and the victim, 40, spent the evening in each other’s company in Loughborough town centre before returning to their hotel room.

At around 4am a member of hotel staff, responding to a noise complaint, knocked on the door.

The victim answered, shouting for help. She had blood on her arms and bruising and blood on her face.

The member of staff escorted the victim to the safety of reception and called for security who arrived at the scene and attempted to stop Excell from leaving in his car by blocking his route with their vehicle.

Excell rammed into their van, moving it out of his way, and left the area.

Police were called and arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment to a fractured nose and a perforated eardrum.

An investigation commenced and after several arrest attempts Excell presented himself at a police station in Peterborough where he was arrested.

Excell appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday (January 8) where he admitted one count of causing actual bodily harm, one count of criminal damage and one count of failure to report a road traffic collision.

He was sentenced to 47 weeks imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 66 weeks.

PC Steve Hobby is from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit. He said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a force priority and we are committed to doing just that. Any sentence passed at court is only part of the outcome for the victim, the initial intervention and ongoing support offered to victims of domestic abuse can help them break the cycle of abuse and hopefully begin to move forward free from their abusers.

“No one deserves to be treated in this way and victims should be encouraged to come forward and report what is happening, safe in the knowledge that they will be listened to and their report will be thoroughly investigated.

“There is a lot of support available to victims of domestic abuse if they can find the courage to reach out for help.”