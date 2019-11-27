Peterborough man jailed after growing £50,000 of drugs in his home

A man who was caught growing almost £50,000 worth of cannabis in his Peterborough home has been jailed.

Thomas Garner, 50, was cultivating the crop in spare rooms at a property in Brookfurlong, Ravensthorpe, when officers carried out a warrant on 1 February.

The officers discovered 55 plants growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

Garner claimed responsibility for growing the drugs and admitted purchasing all the equipment he needed from car boot sales.

He pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (26 November) and was sentenced to two years in prison.

DC Paddy Reeve said: “This warrant disrupted a significant operation and we have taken thousands of pounds worth of cannabis off the streets.

“I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, you can report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.